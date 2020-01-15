TV Ratings: Crisis On Infinite Earths Finale Slips

The CW's Arrowverse crossover concluded Tuesday night, and it did so on a down note.

Arrow Season 8 Episode 8 kicked things off with 1.4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 Episode 17 followed with 1.4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

This was down from The Flash Season 6 Episode 9, which pulled in 1.7 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in December.

Despite the lower than expected ratings, these mark 13 month highs for Arrow, since the Elseworlds crossover in 2018.

Over on ABC, Jeopardy! crowned its greatest player of all time with 13.5 million viewers and a 1.9 rating.

These were the lowest ratings of the primetime special, but they were strong enough to lead the night.

mixed-ish scored 3.7 million viewers and a 0.7 rating, while black-ish had a below average 2.4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Emergence closed ABC's night at series lows, with 2.1 million viewers and a 0.3 rating. Don't expect this show to be back next season.

This Is Us returned from its winter hiatus with 6.6 million viewers and a 1.4 rating, down just a tick from its fall finale.

Before that, Ellen's Game of Games had 4.2 million viewers and a 1.0 rating, while New Amsterdam returned at 5 million viewers and a 0.8 rating, right on par with its season average.

Over on FOX, The Resident was steady with 3.9 million viewers and a 0.7 rating. The show may be down on Tuesdays, but it is proving to have staying power.

Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours was down to 2.1 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

NCIS (10 million/1.0 rating) and FBI: Most Wanted (6.5 million/0.8 rating) were both steady, but FBI (8.6 million/0.8 rating) dipped a tenth.

The positive news for FBI: Most Wanted is that it was identical in the demo from its premiere. Look for the FBI-verse to expand over the next few years.

