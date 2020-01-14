Arrow and DC's Legends of Tomorrow Review: Crisis Concludes! Who Died?

It is finally here.

The conclusion of Crisis on Infinite Earths premiered after a one-month hiatus, and it was even more shocking than its previous installments.

There was action (of course), laughs, tears, endings, and beginnings all on Arrow Season 8 Episode 8 and DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 Episode 17. It was a well-fitting, yet a bit overwhelming, ending full of surprises that were anything but disappointing.

So, not only did we have to watch Oliver die once (and that is not counting the times he has "died" before Crisis), we had to watch him die a second time surrounded by Barry and Sara.

It was a surprising and emotional scene that was reminiscent of the one on Supergirl Season 5 Episode 9. However, it was much more satisfying.

Sara: No Ollie, you did it okay? And that's why you gotta come back with us. So we need you to hang on, okay?

Oliver: Sara this is just what The Monitor said would happen. There was an end and there's a beginning. You remember what I told you?

Barry: Dying's the easy part.

Oliver: I'm at peace. The real heroes-

Barry: They're the one's who have to keep going.

Oliver: So keep going. And don't ever stop. This world, this new world, it needs both of you. Permalink: So keep going. And don't ever stop. This world, this new world, it needs both of you.

At the time, it just did not seem real. Thankfully, Oliver was able to come back as Spectre and quite literally save the universe -- a fitting end for Arrowverse's first (and best) hero.

Even though Felicity should have been there as Oliver took his final breath, having Barry and Sara with him as they watching a new universe be born was magical and heartbreaking all at once.

It truly was an ending and a beginning. It's simple, yet so poignant.

Oliver was the hero of the Arrowverse, it is only right that he was the one to sacrifice his life for billions of others.

And, thankfully, he was all anyone could talk about.

Sara: Oliver died so that we could continue to fight. He sacrificed everything for this new world and we will not fail him. We will not fail this world. For Oliver.

Kara: For Oliver.

Barry: For Oliver.

J'onn: For Oliver.

All: For Oliver! Permalink: For Oliver!

After his death, Oliver was remembered by Sara, Barry, Kara, and the rest of the heroes in a way that was well-deserved and proved that his legacy will never fade.

Even though there are still two episodes left to go on Arrow Season 8, Oliver truly is gone, but never forgotten.

The heroes of the Arrowverse are no longer spread across multiple Earths.

That's right, Barry, Kara, Jefferson, and the rest of them now reside on Earth Prime. Did anyone else think that Crisis was just a way for the powers that be to combine all the Earths?

In any case, at least it will no longer be confusing trying to keep up with who is on which Earth.

You have failed this universe! Oliver Permalink: You have failed this universe!

But, what about the doppelgangers? Are there an infinite amount of Harrison Wells running around Earth Prime? Is it just Nash now? That would be awfully sad as it is well known that Harry of previous Earth-2 is the best Wells.

There are so many questions that I have that I can't wait to be answered.

Did anyone else love how giddy Barry and Kara were that they now occupy the same Earth?

It is so exciting as there are even more chance for the adorable Super Friends to team up. Together, they can never fail to make anyone smile.

Speaking of smiling, the Legends part of the Crisis was a refreshing change in pace from the previous installments.

Wait was there a crossover? Were we invited? Did we win? Ray Permalink: Wait was there a crossover? Were we invited? Did we win?

Permalink: Wait was there a crossover? Were we invited? Did we win?

Whereas any other show would have gone the depressing route with Oliver's death, Legends was able to bring light and laughter in a way that only they know how.

It was greatly appreciated ending to a heavy-handed crossover.

One of the best things we got out of Crisis was a new secret bunker reminiscent of a certain Hall of Justice.

Barry, while still mourning Oliver, was so excited that they would all be together that he created the hero hideout for himself, Kara, Kate, Clark, Sara, Jefferson, and J'onn with a fancy table and assigned chairs.

And, respectfully, Oliver got his own seat at the table. Anyone who did not shed a tear when they saw the Green Arrow emblem on an empty chair is heartless.

Sara: He was just the last tether to my old life, you know? And he was the only person left who knew me when I was just me. With him gone, my connection to this world, this place, to that tree, it's gone.

Barry: I know what it's like to lose family. My mom, my dad...each death felt like there was no moving forward, like life will never be the same.

Sara: Yeah.

Barry: And I was right, it's not the same. But, somehow it's okay. Family isn't just the people you grow up with, it's the people you find, the one's you love, the one's who make you crazy, make you smile.

Sara: When did you get so wise? Permalink: When did you get so wise?

Permalink: When did you get so wise?

The possibilities for crossovers are now endless. There will not even be a need for a tiring annual five hour crossover event, right?

Hopefully, from now on, a character or two will just randomly crossover to another show every now and then.

There were cameos galore on the last two parts of Crisis on Infinite Earths that were, truthfully, hard to keep up with.

We saw the Titans, Stargirl, Green Lantern, Swamp Thing, Doom Patrol, and even more.

But, there were two very special cameos that stood out from all the rest -- Ezra Miller's Barry Allen from the DCEU and Marv Wolfman.

Ray: Throw it like a girl.

Kara: Always. Permalink: Throw it like a girl.

Permalink: Throw it like a girl.

There was really no point of Ezra Miller being there, except for a tie between the Arrowverse television shows and the DCEU films and for the excitement. Do not believe anyone that tells you that they did not scream when Miller graced their screen.

It was a magical scene for comic book fans everywhere, as was the scene with Marv Wolfman -- the creator of the Crisis on Infinite Earths comic books.

There really should not have been a question as to whether or not Wolfman would make a cameo, but he did, and it was glorious. It was the perfect scene as he asked for Barry's and Kara's autographs in the most adorable way.

Overall, Crisis on Infinite Earths was a mega crossover that did not disappoint.

We got action, heartbreak, and nostalgia. It was what was promised and it was what they delivered.

In a way, it was an ending to the story that started with Oliver Queen, a troubled man who had spent five years in purgatory who would one day save the multiverse.

And it was a beginning to many more stories. Crisis on Infinite Earths was a promise that the legacy that the Green Arrow built will truly never end.

So, what did you think Arrowverse Fanatics?

Did Crisis end on a satisying note? Were you surprised that Oliver was the only one who died?

And how many questions are you left with?

So, what did you think Arrowverse Fanatics?

Did Crisis end on a satisying note? Were you surprised that Oliver was the only one who died?

And how many questions are you left with?

Let me know in the comments

