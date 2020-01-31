TV Ratings Report: Grey's Anatomy, A Million Little Things Hit All-Time Lows

ABC's decision to move Grey's Anatomy back an hour might be its undoing.

Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 11 had 5.55 million viewers and a 1.1 rating in the demo.

This marks an all-time low in total viewers in the new slot. Grey's dipped three-tenths week-to-week.

Station 19 Season 3 Episode 2, however, had 6.1 million viewers and a 1.0 rating. The earlier slot is helping the series.

Unfortunately, A Million Little Things returning to a later slot is bad news. The latest episode did 3.8 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating in the demo.

The show is a force in delayed viewing, but these numbers are concerning.

Did you follow Grey's and AMLT to their new slots or are you catching up at other times?

Legacies Season 2 Episode 11 was up a tenth to 0.9 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

Supernatural, which is now entering a six-week hiatus, signed off with 1.1 million total viewers and a 0.3 rating.

The final episodes will air Mondays beginning in March.

Are you annoyed about this delay between now and the final batch of episodes?

Over on NBC, The Good Place got a slight bump for its series finale, saying goodbye with 2.4 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating.

Superstore was steady with 2.8 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

Law & Order: SVU was steady with 3.6 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

FOX's Last Man Standing (3.9 million/0.7 rating) and Outmatched (2.3 million/0.6 rating) each lost a tenth.

But Deputy (3.3 million/0.6 rating) showed signs of life, inching up a tenth.

Do you want Deputy to get a second season at FOX?

Over on CBS, Young Sheldon (8.6 million/1.0 rating), The Unicorn (5.8 million/0.6 rating), Carol's Second Act (4.6 million/0.6 rating), and Evil (3.2 million/0.5 rating) were steady, but Mom (4.6 million/0.6 rating) came down a tenth.

What did you watch on the night, TV Fanatics?

Hit the comments.

Tonight, we have Dynasty, Charmed, Hawaii Five-0, and Blue Bloods airing originals!

Remember you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.