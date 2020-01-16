Watch Criminal Minds Online: Season 15 Episode 3

Who was trying to blow up civilians?

On Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 3, the BAU investigated a series of seemingly random fatal explosions throughout Kentucky and Tennessee. 

Judging Books by Their Covers - Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 3

This forced Prentiss to conclude what was missing from her career. 

Meanwhile, A.J. was still unsure about her future following the shooting, but what did she do to get some revenge?

Elsewhere, a surprising new villain emerged, leading the team to wonder whether they were being targeted. 

Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 3 Quotes

J.J.: It feels like old time.
Reid: It does.
J.J.: That's good, right?
Reid: It's great.

Simmons' son: She made you a sandwich. It's tuna fish and peanut butter.
Christy: Yeah, I see that.

