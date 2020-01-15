Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 4 Episode 17

Which worlds died?

On DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 Episode 17, the aftermath of the crossover left some worlds on the brink of destruction and the others thriving.

Oliver Queen stepped into the ring one final time to make a decision about the fate of the worlds.

The Monitor had to come to a decision about what to do about the Anti-Monitor.

Was there a way of reversing the damage to everyone?

Finally, the fate of the heroes fighting the forces of evil was revealed.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.