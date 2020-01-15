Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 4 Episode 17

at .

Which worlds died? 

On DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 Episode 17, the aftermath of the crossover left some worlds on the brink of destruction and the others thriving. 

Kara Danvers and Ray Palmer - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 Episode 17

Oliver Queen stepped into the ring one final time to make a decision about the fate of the worlds. 

The Monitor had to come to a decision about what to do about the Anti-Monitor. 

Kara Danvers - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 Episode 17

Was there a way of reversing the damage to everyone?

Finally, the fate of the heroes fighting the forces of evil was revealed. 

Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 Episode 17 Online

Use the video above to watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

17 Songs We Hear on TV Over and Over Again
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 Episode 17 Photos

Kara Danvers and Ray Palmer - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 Episode 17
Barry Allen - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 Episode 17
Kara Danvers - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 Episode 17
Mick Rory and Barry Allen - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 Episode 17
  1. DC's Legends of Tomorrow
  2. DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 4
  3. DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 Episode 17
  4. Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 4 Episode 17