Watch EVIL Online: Season 1 Episode 13

at .

Did a pregnant woman actually predict that one of her twins were evil?

On EVIL Season 1 Episode 13, David, Kristen, and Ben had to find a way to prove whether the woman was telling the truth. 

Orson - EVIL Season 1 Episode 13

The investigaton led them to a fertility clinic where a connection to previous encounters was found. 

Who was behind everything?

Meanwhile, Kristen questioned one of her daughters' capacity for evil upon realizing that she also used one of the clinics. 

Watch EVIL Season 1 Episode 13 Online

Use the video above to watch EVIL online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

13 TV Shows That Need To Crossover
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

EVIL Season 1 Episode 13 Quotes

George: It’s George. Did I wake you?
Kristen: No, I was waiting for you.

Leroux: Hi Kristen. Just thought I’d drop by to say no hard feelings. I hope that we can still be friends and work out all the …
Kristen: Yes, hi, there’s a man on our street watching the schoolgirls, and I think he’s touching himself.
Leroux: Come on Kristen. I’m only here to make amends. It’s step nine.
Kristen: Let me look. I think it’s a Chevy, dark blue, license plate …
Leroux: Kristen, this is a mistake. I’m not your enemy.
Kristen: It’s a New York plate. It starts with AOC. Hold on, I think he’s leaving.
Leroux: I came here to make peace. I found God. You reap what you sow.
Kristen: You go sow it somewhere else.

EVIL Season 1 Episode 13

EVIL Season 1 Episode 13 Photos

Orson - EVIL Season 1 Episode 13
Townsend alone - EVIL Season 1 Episode 13
Townsend - EVIL Season 1 Episode 13
Kristen question - EVIL Season 1 Episode 13
Kristen + Orson - EVIL Season 1 Episode 13
Acosta prays - EVIL Season 1 Episode 13
  1. EVIL
  2. EVIL Season 1
  3. EVIL Season 1 Episode 13
  4. Watch EVIL Online: Season 1 Episode 13