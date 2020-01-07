Watch The Bachelor Online: Season 24 Episode 1

Hannah Brown returned, but is she one of the many women vying for Peter's heart?

On The Bachelor Season 24 Episode 1, Peter Weber was announced as the suitor of the latest season.

Desperate to put the past, er, windmill, behind him, he made a shocking decision that could change the series forever.

Hannah had something to say to her ex, but how did Peter feel about her return? Was there still a connection between them?

Meanwhile, the new women in Peter's life included a hard-charging career woman from a family of a elite lawyer, a quirky bombshell, full of self-doubt, a beauty who knew how to play the game, and a gorgeous woman who was a hoopster at heart.

Before the fight for Peter's heart got underway, Peter had to confront something that threatened to overshadow his time on the series.

What did he decide to do?

Also, the first impression rose ceremony set off fireworks. It's not a three-hour premiere of The Bachelor without drama, so buckle up, TV Fanatics!

Use the video above to watch The Bachelor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.