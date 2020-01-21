Watch The Bachelor Online: Season 24 Episode 3

Was there hope for Hannah Ann and Kelsey to bury the hatchet?

On The Bachelor Season 24 Episode 3, the pair made strides, but who didn't want them to become friends?

Meanwhile, Peter concentrated on having fun, and that meant not telling anyone who he liked.

The Bachelor wanted to keep his options open because it was still early in the process.

Demi Burnett mastermined an Extreme Pillow Fight Club group date.

Who was left red-faced by the end of it?

Which ladies were cut fro the process when Peter made his biggest decision to date?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.