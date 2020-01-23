Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Online: Clearing the Heir

Did Teresa get her wish? 

On The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 Episode 11, Teresa realized she had to go up against Joe to keep the family intact. 

This involved another big bust-up as more details about how their daughters were handling things came to light. 

Meanwhile, Margaret worried about Marge Senior, who was living her own life well away from the confines of New Jersey. 

Did the mother and daughter bicker again?

Elsewhere, Jennifer had to apologize after causing another fight. 

