Watch Vanderpump Rules Online: Season 8 Episode 1

Did Stassi cut Kristen loose for good?

On Vanderpump Rules Season 8 Episode 1, tensions flared up when the two women continued to argue after the dynamic of their relationship changed.

Stassi also had to contend with changes in her relationship when she decided to get married.

Meanwhile, Brittany and Jax, Katie and Schwartz, and Ariana and Sandoval got ready to move into their "grown-up" houses.

What drama awaited them?

Elsewhere, Lala asked Lisa for assistance about fixing a relationship.

What did it mean for her friendship with someone else?

Use the video above to watch Vanderpump Rules online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.