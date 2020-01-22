Watch Vanderpump Rules Online: Season 8 Episode 3

Did Stassi get her own back on Sandoval?

On Vanderpump Rules Season 8 Episode 3, Sandoval sent Stassi a bunch of texts attacking her character.

This paved the way for the mother of all confrontations at TomTom, but who was actually on Stassi's side?

Meanwhile, Dayna found herself on the outs with everyone at SUR thanks to her relationship with Max.

Did Scheana continue to hold it against her?

Elsewhere, Lisa was stunned by the book Stassi sent her.

Use the video above to watch Vanderpump Rules online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.