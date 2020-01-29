Watch Vanderpump Rules Online: Season 8 Episode 4

Did Tom apologize to Stassi?

On Vanderpump Rules Season 8 Episode 4, the cast was divided when the former friends continued to bicker over the incident at TomTom.

Meanwhile, Kristen was at an impasse over her relationship with Carter as she geared up to move into her new home.

How did her friends react to it?

Elsewhere, Scheana got in the middle of Max and Dayna's relationship, but what point did she want to make?

Finally, Lala reconnected with James, but what did Stassi and Katie have to say about it?

Use the video above to watch Vanderpump Rules online right here.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.