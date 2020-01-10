Watch Will & Grace Online: Season 11 Episode 6

at .

Did Will get his wish?

On Will & Grace Season 11 Episode 6, he was determined to become a father on his own. 

However, the potential surrogate he met made him question his decision. 

HIring Help - Will & Grace

Meanwhile, Grace pretended to be a formerly famous Annie to get into AnnieCon. 

Who helped her?

Elsewhere, Jack tagged along with a friend to a big event in hopes of completing his celebrity hair E.G.O.T. 

What went wrong?

