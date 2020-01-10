Watch Will & Grace Online: Season 11 Episode 6

Did Will get his wish?

On Will & Grace Season 11 Episode 6, he was determined to become a father on his own.

However, the potential surrogate he met made him question his decision.

Meanwhile, Grace pretended to be a formerly famous Annie to get into AnnieCon.

Who helped her?

Elsewhere, Jack tagged along with a friend to a big event in hopes of completing his celebrity hair E.G.O.T.

What went wrong?

Use the video above to watch Will & Grace online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.