What to Watch: Crisis Concludes, Grace and Frankie and The Magicians Return, The Outsider Premieres

Are you prepared to be overwhelmed with all the programming on the air this spring (yes, I'm counting this entire season in that category!)?

It's no wonder since FX President and TV wunderkind John Landgraf revealed this week that there were 532 scripted originals to sink your teeth into during 2019.

We expect that number to rise in 2020 with the number of streamers coming our way in addition to the already terrific shows we watch every week. Find out what's worth your time from January 12 - 18 below!

Sunday, January 12

8/7c The Critics Choice Awards (The CW)

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today the star-studded line up of presenters who will take the stage during the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards.

Keegan-Michael Key will be on hand to recognize Eddie Murphy with the Critics’ Choice Lifetime Achievement Award and Ted Danson will present Kristen Bell with the #SeeHer Award.

Additional stars from some of this year’s favorite films and television shows who will present throughout the evening include Kate Beckinsale, Alison Brie, Kelly Clarkson, Brian Cox, Adam Devine, Sara Gilbert, Walton Goggins, Lucy Hale, Chris Hardwick, Anne Hathaway, Sam Heughan, Nick Kroll, Eugene Levy, John Lithgow, Sebastian Maniscalco, Caleb McLaughlin, Kennedy McMann, Seth Meyers, Ashleigh Murray, Niecy Nash, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, Lupita Nyong’o, Catherine O’Hara, Edi Patterson, Tom Payne, Michael Sheen, JB Smoove, Bradley Whitford, and Scott Wolf.

They all join previously announced host Taye Diggs.

Critics’ Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations.

8/7c A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery (HMM)

Jesse Metcalfe headlines this new Hallmark Movies & Mysteries series as a former Boston detective named Jeff Jackson.

Jeff returns to his hometown without any fanfare with a past he's trying to move beyond, and the first murder in 20 years at the vineyard is just the thing to do it.

Sarah Lind costars as his childhood frenemy (can we see sparks flying?) named Z. Now a doctor at the local hospital, she also doubles as the town coroner under the jurisdiction of her father, the chief of police.

Bolstered by routinely airing some of the best mystery procedurals ever on television, HMM has created a nice slate of mysteries at the network. Most of them make you wonder why you'd ever set foot in a small town when so many people are dropping dead, but they're a lot of fun with a very slight romantic bent.

Metcalfe fits his latest role better than any I've seen of his in recent years, and both he and Lind appear to be having a great time.

I know the TV landscape is pretty crowded these days, but you should make room for this new outing, especially if you're already a Hallmark fan.

9/8c NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

After a rise in deaths caused by black-market opioid use, the NCIS team links the street drug to funding for terrorist activities in an episode with visits by Sam's friend Katherine Casillas and Deeks' mom Roberta.

9/8c The Outsider (HBO)

The wonderful mind of Stephen King serves as the basis for another limited series. This one features stunning acting and follows a small town that is left reeling from the death of a young boy.

We already have a full review for you in preparation for the two-hour premiere.

Monday, January 13

8/7c The Bachelor (ABC)

After opening up some old wounds left by the infamous windmill, Hannah is left having to make the decision if she will join the race for Peter's heart or if she will have to let the pilot fly free. How will the new ladies vying for Peter's heart react if Alabama Hannah joins their ranks?

10/9c Manifest (NBC)

The midseason premiere of Manifest shocked fans with the revelation that Vance is alive, but now we need to find out what he knows that could help Ben and Mic decipher their Callings.

As Mic tries to reach out and save Zeke, Ben connects with a student from Flight 828 who is struggling to understand his Callings. Grace also makes a discovery about her pregnancy. Who do you think the father is?

10/9c The Good Doctor (ABC)

The Good Doctor returns, and Shaun may have some decisions to make in his personal life as he explores his feelings for Lea and Carly asks if there's something going on that she doesn't know about.

Tuesday, January 14

8/7c NCIS (CBS)

McGee reluctantly discusses a very personal discussion with his teammates while the team investigates an F-18 crash and the subsequent disappearance of the plane's pilot.

8/7c The Resident (FOX)

Conrad doesn't work at Chastain anymore, but it won't stop him from storming in after he receives a call about a former patient who took extreme and tragic measures after RRMM sued him for medical expenses.

Mina and Nic work together at their free-clinic three hours out of the city, and have to scramble to find a new battery for a patient's VAD. Meanwhile, VIP patient Nadine lands herself back in the ER with Devon, and Cain moves in on Bell's business partner, Andrea.

8/7c Arrow (The CW)

*Airing at a special time this week, usually airs at 9/8c*

Crisis on Infinite Earths continues after a one month break with Part Four of the crossover event. We left off on the Paragons (minus Earth-96's Superman and plus Earth-38's Lex Luthor) trapped in the Vanishing Point after the Anti-Monitor destroyed all the Earths.

Just as they try to make sense of the mess they are in, The Flash disappears. Thankfully, Oliver shows up to help, but he is definitely not the same Green Arrow we all remember. Meanwhile, the origin stories are finally revealed for The Monitor and Anti-Monitor on an episode that is sure to be thrilling.

9/8c DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

Crisis on Infinite Earths concludes on the season premiere of DC's Legends of Tomorrow and the description for the episode only ominously states "Worlds lived, worlds died. Nothing will ever be the same."

That definitely means everyone is getting a happy ending, right?

9/8c The New Pope (HBO)

The New Pope picks up where The Young Pope (2017 HBO) left off. When we last saw the young, charming and handsome Pope, Lenny Belardo, he had suffered a heart attack leaving audiences wondering if he would live.

He did, but he's in a coma and now the Vatican must scramble to figure out what to do. The intriguing and amusing series stars Jude Law, in all his shirtless Papal glory, causing havoc even when laying unconscious in a hospital bed.

9/8c This Is Us (NBC)

This is Us is finally back! It's been a long two months since that final twist left us with questions about what happens between Kevin and Randall, who Kevin is having a kid with and more.

Now the show returns with its winter premiere -- and it promises more of Rebecca's declining cognitive health, Toby and Kate getting into it, and a special appearance by John Legend.

10/9c Emergence (ABC)

Emergence just returned from its winter hiatus and yet, we're already down to the final two episodes of the season.

On the midseason premiere, we saw Jo and Brooks' hunt for Piper, and this upcoming episode will play out during the same timeline but from the AI side as Piper attempts to save Benny from Helen's "mysterious mission."

10/9c New Amsterdam (NBC)

The series returns from hiatus with the thrilling continuation of the hospital going on lockdown after a group of inmates take over. To get to another inmate, they have no qualms about going through a hospital or innocent people.

The stress of it all may get to Max, who gets a nosebleed, but could that be a sign of something more serious? Tune in to find out!

Wednesday, January 15

Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

One of the greatest duos returns on Wednesday with the penultimate season of Grace and Frankie.

Grace is just back from her honeymoon, and Frankie isn't alone in finding it hard to deal with the new parameters of their friendship.

But Grace's adaptation to living away from Frankie leads to new challenges that ultimately bring the two closer than ever.

And Grace isn't the only one getting a little action outside of their friendship, and her flirtations are, as always, top-notch viewing.

Look for a medical scare, relationship woes on many fronts, and a swell setup for Grace and Frankie Season 7, their last.

The Circle (Netflix)

The final batch of episodes gets released for The Circle Season 1. In an unprecedented move, catfish "Sean" plans to reveal their real photo to Chris, Sammie, and "Rebecca." How will they react to the news? And who will win The Circle?

9/8c Chicago Fire (NBC)

A pest control problem forces the 51 team to temporarily bunk with Firehouse 20, and tensions are sure to be on the rise, as Casey clashes with Capt. Delaney and Foster, Kidd, and Brett fear Capt.

Leone has it out for them. With these firefighters, things are bound to become explosive, and a new rivalry between the firehouses is prime for the taking.

9/8c Criminal Minds (CBS)

While Matt works from home so he can watch the kids, the rest of the BAU heads to Memphis to investigate a series of bombings over three states.

.

9/8c Party of Five (Freeform)

The Acosta siblings are still struggling to take care of each other in the wake of their parents' deportation. Emilio's new relationship with Vanessa causes tension between him and Beto, plus he has to make some new business decisions that might negatively impact the restaurant.

Lucia befriends a homeless youth and discovers he hasn't renewed his DACA, and technology and how it advances communication has an unexpected effect on Val.

10/9c Good Trouble (Freeform)

After a fun Christmas special, Good Trouble returns with the Coterie gang in the aftermath of Callie's decision to leave the Coterie. She and Mariana are at odds with each other, and the others are dragged into their spat.

Meanwhile, Malika is arrested after protesting Jude Wilson's appointment in honor of Jamal Thompson.

10/9c The Magicians (SyFy)

The Magicians Season 5 returns after The Magician Season 4 finale saw the series boldly killing off its protagonist Quentin.

How do Julia, Alice, and Eliot move on after losing a loved one? What happened to Josh and Fen, and who is this Dark King?

All these questions and more will be answered.

If there's one episode you should watch live this week, it's The Magicians season premiere.

10/9c Stumptown (ABC)

Grey and Hoffman take their bromance to the next level as Grey heads undercover to bring down the car hijacking ring.

Will Grey remain a reformed criminal or will he cross back over to the dark side when he finds a dark, brooding bad girl waiting for him there?

10/9c Chicago PD (NBC)

Now that we know Halstead survives, we can move onto the other major storyline: the Burzek pregnancy.

Burgess decided to keep the baby, but Ruzek's concern over her safety, especially in their line of work, causes tension in their relationship. Will she take a break from Intelligence?

10/9c Vikings (History)

Lagertha is dead, and just like that, the entire series has been turned on its head. Looking ahead, Hvitserk will face up to his crimes, but will Bjorn, Ubbe, Gunnhild, and Torvi manage to survive the changes coming to Norway under the rule of King Harald?

We have no idea, but the series is gearing up for an epic conclusion.

Thursday, January 16

8/7c Supernatural (The CW)

Supernatural ends it's 15-year run with its final episodes beginning this Thursday.

Sam and Dean are in a fight against God (Chuck) and are trying to gather their forces to stop his evil ways. But it's anyone's guess as to how everything will end for our beloved Winchester brothers.

10/9c EVIL (CBS)

Serial killer Orson Leroux returns this episode as Townsend assists in having his conviction overturned.

Kristen is forced to testify in court while her daughter, Laura, undergoes emergency heart surgery. Sounds like the perfect mix of fun and heartfelt.

