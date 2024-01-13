What to Watch: True Detective, Monsieur Spade, One Chicago, Law & Orders

Some great shows are premiering this week, and the returning favorites will set the small screen on fire.

That’s right! The One Chicago shows return this week, and we hope all of our unanswered questions from multiple cliffhangers are addressed.

Mystery fans can enjoy True Detective: Night Country and Monsieur Spade. They are both well worth your time. See what else we recommend this week!

Saturday, January 13

8/7c Girl in the Video (Lifetime)

TV Fanatic favorite Cush Jumbo is back at it, playing a feral, protective mama bear in the next nerve-wracking thriller in the “Girl in” franchise.

We were fortunate enough to drop the trailer exclusively, and this based-on-true-events film will have you on edge as a widowed mother struggling to raise two teens faces her worst nightmare when her daughter, Krissy, is lured away from her home by a fake boyfriend and live streamed on the dark web.

Mo will stop at nothing to find her daughter, with or without the assistance of law enforcement.

Sunday, January 14

9/8c Monsieur Spade (AMC)

Clive Owen steps into Humphrey Bogart’s substantial shoes to play Sam Spade in his twilight years.

Owen studied Bogart’s work in detail to ensure the character Bogart created was given credence by his performance. Not only does his performance work, but the story keeps viewers on their toes with various fascinating characters bringing it to life.

We’ll have full reviews of Monsieur Spade weekly, and you can check out our interview with Owen to get a better feel for what’s to come.

9/8c True Detective: Night Country

The mysticism and camaraderie of True Detective returns in this Alaska-set season of the lauded HBO series.

Starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as adversarial detectives facing long-unsolved and continuing strings of deaths that may be related, Night Country returns to its roots, breathing new life into the franchise.

How far would you go to find answers? Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro are about to find out.

Monday, January 15

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

Will this be the week that Holly wakes up? Or will she be moved to that facility EJ talked about in Italy? Spoilers say that she will leave Salem for treatment, so it could go either way.

Meanwhile, Theresa and Brady get good news about their son, so could Tate finally get out of jail?

And what the heck could Sloan ask Nicole for advice while trying to keep it secret that Nicole’s baby is alive and well and in her care?

Tuesday, January 16

Death and Other Details (Hulu)

We haven’t had the chance to check out Death and Other Details, but it’s a premiere certainly worth noting.

It looks familiar, bringing to mind White Lotus Season 2 and the feature film Death on the Nile. But what’s it about?

Set amidst the glamor of the global elite, Death and Other Details centers on the brilliant and restless Imogene, who finds herself in the wrong place/wrong time (okay, it was kinda her fault) and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery.

8/7c La Brea (NBC)

Dinosaurs continue to cause chaos as a flock of violent pterodactyls attacks the Fort, worsening relationships and harboring suspicions among the two tribes.

Lucas and Scott need to figure out a plan before they’re dead or in jail.

Elsewhere in 2021, Ty must convince an old friend about the impending sinkholes without looking crazy. The final season is a wild ride!

10/9c Found (NBC)

We cannot believe that it’s the season finale already, and we’re not ready to give it up!

Everything has led to this jaw-dropping moment that had Found Fanatics talking: Sir has escaped the basement!

Gabi’s worst nightmare has come true just as the team calls her out on her behavior while they get a lead on an ongoing case that went cold. But what will Gabi do next?

If you thought the penultimate episode was breakneck and intense, you’re woefully unprepared for all the excitement and intensity the season finale brings, guns blazing!

10/9c Good Trouble (Freeform)

Mariana may be co-CEO with Evan, but that doesn’t mean it’s smooth sailing for these former lovers as they must navigate running a company together with hilarious results.

Gael’s love life may finally spark again when he connects with the new studio tenant.

Meanwhile, Davia faces insecurities because of an understudy while Malika and Alice pour their all into work.

Wednesday, January 17

8/7c Wild Cards (The CW)

The CW’s newest procedural begins, and it will be entertaining as Giacomo Gianniotti plays a demoted cop and Vanessa Morgan portrays an endearing con.

Max (Morgan) helps Cole (Gianninott) solve a crime, so they reluctantly team up so he can get his job back, and she stays out of trouble.

This one looks like fun, and Jason Priestly guest-stars as Max’s dad.

8/7c Chicago Med (NBC)

Chicago Med is finally back, and it will hit the ground running.

A car crash with multiple victims, Dr. Charles recognizing a new doctor from the distant past, and Dr. Archer struggling on the night before his kidney transplant?

Yes, yes, and yes! We can’t wait to find out if the new doctor can fill the hole Will left behind when he left as well as what he’s all about!

9/8c Family Law ( The CW)

After witnessing her parents having sex, Abby was scarred for life. How will that affect her relationships with them going forward?

Since Abby is still dealing with her divorce, she defends another woman reeling from hers, whose husband left her for another man.

The catch is that they want to use the remaining frozen embryos. This one is bound to get controversial.

The law runs in their DNA. Don't miss the season premiere of #CWFamilyLaw Wednesday, January 17th on The CW! pic.twitter.com/qAMQVlmgvC — The CW (@TheCW) January 10, 2024

9/8c Chicago Fire ( NBC)

We’re eagerly awaiting two things: whether or not Brett said yes to Casey’s proposal (and we have a strong suspicion that she has) and Severide’s return!

Of course, we also need to know if Mouch survived. There were so many cliffhangers!

The synopsis teases a goodbye to one of their own while the firehouse must contend with sharing space with another team.

10/9c Chicago PD ( NBC)

The Intelligence Unit is back, baby!

We’re coming in hot with some Hailey Upton content, as the season premiere focuses strongly on her!

While shadowing for a Crisis Prevention Team, Hailey has to avert a crisis of her own when she’s on the team therapist’s radar for her clashing police style and behavior.

But one thing Voight consistently does is have his unit’s back. Could we be getting our first look at what may inspire Hailey’s departure?

Thursday, January 18

Law & Order (NBC)

We didn’t think the OG Law & Order could top last season’s finale, which featured McCoy butting heads professionally and personally with his estranged daughter.

But now, we not only have a new cop to contend with but a story about the line between free speech and hate speech on college campuses.

This is one that people on all sides of the political spectrum will have strong opinions on. Tune in to find out whether Law & Order Season 23 Episode 1 does it justice!

Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

Attention Rollisi shippers!

This is not a drill! Rolins and Carisi are back – and they’re having their baby!

There is also a case of the week, of course – and it involves a child who disappears in broad daylight. That’s sure to give the new parents nightmares!

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime will be dealing with changes all season long, and we’re super excited about this premiere.

It features the use of AI technology in crime solving – a hot topic that doesn’t get enough airplay yet.

And if that wasn’t enough, Stabler must deal with a ton of changes at home after returning to regular life following a dangerous undercover assignment, and Jet and Reyes have a hard time dealing with Whelan’s death.

Friday, January 19

Reacher (Prime Video)

Our time with the big guy has come to an end, but fret not; we’re already locked in for a third season.

Everything has been building up to this as Reacher faces off against the diabolical Langston, turning himself over in hopes of saving the remainder of his friends, Dixon and O’Donnell.

Neagley is waiting in the wings, though, and we can trust and believe that this team will have one final play up their proverbial sleeves in a high-adrenaline season finale!

8/9c Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz)

The season is winding down, but the action is just heating up!

Lou-Lou is going to find himself in a world of trouble after his troubling admission, while things between Kanan and Famous only get worse.

With only a handful of episodes to go, could we be in for another big death before the curtains close on the season?

