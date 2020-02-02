Days of Our Lives Round Table: Should Brady and Kristen Reunite?

Will Brady and Kristen find their way back together? Who will be the bone marrow donor for baby Mickey? Will Maggie learn the truth about the accident? And why was Shawn the only one using the Salem Brain?

Our TV Fanatics Jack Ori and Christine Orlando are joined by Stephanie and Soaps4Ever from MyHourglass a Days of Our Lives fan forum to debate all of the above and more in this week’s Days of Our Lives round table.

Do you want Brady and Kristen to find their way back together or to be permanently kept apart?

Jack: I have never been a fan of Brady and Kristen. It's always puzzled me why fans who were disgusted by the JJ/Eve hookup love the idea of Brady being with his father's ex-wife.

In any case, this relationship seems like nothing more than Brady being unable to resist any woman's interest in him for very long.

Plus, Kristen's attempts to get revenge on Gabi are far more interesting and I wish she'd stuck to that instead of getting distracted by Brady.

Stephanie: I don’t think it would be good for Brady and Kristen to find their way back to each other. Anytime they’re together, it always ends with Brady getting hurt and Kristen hurting both him and countless others.

Kristen is toxic for him just like drugs are, and I don’t think finding out that Mickey is actually her daughter is going to be enough to change her at this point.

Soaps4Ever: I don't think it's good for Brady and Kristen to be together but Kristen is always determined to make her way back to Brady, so I think they will end up together again. Brady seems to be always fighting his feelings for Kristen but I think she will wear him down. And possibly there could be a circumstance that could bring them back together.

Christine: I haven’t been a fan of any of Brady’s relationships but I can almost see things working out between him and Kristen if they get back together, especially if they learn their child is still alive!

At least I find them truly interesting and entertaining which is more than I can say for some couples in Salem.

Will Ciara tell the world that Maggie caused the accident? Will the truth come out another way or not at all?

Jack: I would love for Ciara and Will to just tell people the truth already but this being Days, I doubt it'll happen that way.

Most likely the truth will come out in some ugly way and Maggie will find out not only what she did but that a whole lot of people have been lying about it for over a year.

With Xander desperate to get Tate tested as a donor for the baby, it undoubtedly will come out soon that that baby is not Sarah's and everything may unravel from there.

Stephanie: I don’t know if Ciara herself will tell the truth, but I think it will definitely come out even if she’s not the one to reveal it.

More than likely, the start of all of this unraveling on itself will be once the truth about Mickey’s true parentage comes out.

Everyone will wonder what happened to Sarah’s real baby, and then they will start digging deeper into that night until every lie is uncovered.

Soaps4Ever: I think the truth will come out eventually, accidentally. Somehow I don't think Ciara will blurt out the fact that Maggie caused the accident, but I wouldn't put it past her.

Christine: Ciara has no real proof about what happened so, although she could point the finger at Maggie, I don’t think there’s any evidence to get Will out of prison.

That said, I think Maggie will begin to remember that night. The guilt over killing Adrienne will be overwhelming so she’ll come forward to free Will, only to find out that she’s the cause of her own grandchild death.

Apparently, Shawn has the Salem brain this week and figured out that Hope is actually Princess Gina. Why do you think absolutely NO ONE else in Salem has figured that out in over a year?

Jack: That's what I'd like to know!

It makes no sense that after all the doppelgangers in Salem in the last year or two, nobody attributed Hope's behavior to her not being who she claimed to be, not even Hattie, who has pretended to be Marlena on numerous occasions or Rafe, who was kidnapped and replaced by a doppelganger once.

Nor did people who are extremely close to Hope notice anything off. The only explanation I can think of is the writers decided to make everyone stupid for the sake of this story.

Stephanie: More than likely, no one else has figured it out because they’re too caught up in themselves to notice that Hope obviously isn’t herself. That’s the best explanation I have.

Honestly, I think it’s crazy that Shawn, who has barely been in Salem, figured it out in less than twenty-four hours.

The people who have been around Hope practically every day for the last year seem to have absolutely no inkling that someone else has overtaken her body.

Soaps4Ever: Honestly, I have no idea! I guess everyone was getting so used to her weirdness that it became kind of normal for them.

Christine: Oye. That Ciara has been in Salem all this time but is so hung up on Ben that she hasn’t noticed or even mentioned how strangely her mother has been acting just makes me crazy.

The only plausible explanation I can come up with is that sometimes it’s easier to see changes in someone more clearly when you don’t see them every day, but honestly, it just seems like lazy writing to move this ridiculous story alone.

John thinks Marlena is dead. Marlena thinks John is dead. If you could, hypothetically kill off one character in Salem, who would it be?

Jack: I've had enough death and destruction, frankly. No one else needs to die or be thought dead. There are quite a few I would like to see leave, though, and Gabi is near the top of that list.

Stephanie: I would kill off Princess Gina. She is one of the most irritating characters on the show right now, and her plot to get rid of Marlena is tiresome since Marlena has been kidnapped and held captive probably at least as many times as Sami has been married on this show.

Soaps4Ever: I would kill off Evan because I think he is up to no good and he probably has a dark past. It makes Sonny look naive to jump into a relationship with him. You think he would've learned after the fiasco with Leo.

Christine: Well, I wouldn’t mind if Summer was dead but I’m also secretly hoping that she was the one who caused the accident and not Maggie, and for that to be the case she’ll probably need to live at least long enough for the audience to find that out.

Who will end up being a bone marrow match for baby Mickey?

Jack: Well, if we want to undo the baby switch, it would have to be Kristen or Chad. That would remove all doubt.

Xander is making a big deal out of getting Tate tested, but Brady pointed out that Theresa and Eric are cousins, so that wouldn't be definitive proof.

Stephanie: The obvious choices are Brady or Kristen since that’s how they’ll find out that she isn’t actually Eric and Sarah’s daughter.

It would make sense and be a little more clever if it was Tate though. He is her half-brother, and they said that siblings usually have the best chance of being a match.

Soaps4Ever: I think the person who will be the bone marrow match for baby Mickey will be Brady. Since Xander seemed eager for him and Tate to get tested, this leads me to believe that Brady will probably be a match.

Christine: I think it’s going to be Brady because that will eventually lead to finding out he’s the biological father. If it’s Tate, then everything will think it was just a fortuitous long shot because the children are cousins and the truth might never come out.

Is there any good explanation for a giant portrait of Steve Johnson being hidden away in the gatehouse?

Jack: None at all. Last we saw it, it was in the room where Marlena is being held prisoner. This is another case of the writers randomly doing something because it'll move the story along.

Stephanie: I can’t think of any good explanation for this. Maybe the real Steve’s soul is trapped in it or something. You never know with this show nowadays.

Soaps4Ever: I am sure there will end up being a "logical" explanation but I can't think of one right now, lol.

Christine: WTH? Why would they even have that portrait made if they have to constantly hide it and it’s silly to have it randomly turn up in the gatehouse, but it is par for the course for this storyline.

What was your favorite quote, scene or storyline from this week’s Days of Our Lives?

Jack: I was glad to see Shawn in Salem with his brain intact! Also, Hattie's response to Roman asking if she could hold down the fort made me laugh harder than was really warranted by this Days of Our Lives quote...

Roman: Shawn is in town and he needs to talk to me. Can you two hold down the fort?

Hattie: Can we hold down the fort? We could hold down TWO forts. Permalink: Can we hold down the fort? We could hold down TWO forts.

Stephanie: I liked Shawn actually being smart enough to figure out that his mother has turned into Princess Gina. It was refreshing to see him figure it out so fast when all of the other characters have apparently had their brains turned off for an entire year.

Soaps4Ever: I like how people were so eager to help find a bone marrow match for baby Mickey, also I liked how Shawn figured out Hope was Princess Gina.

Christine: That Brady and Kristen’s child was named Rachel Isabella. I loved that Brady offered to go to Rachel Isabella’s gravesite with Kristen and that the names they chose meant so much to one another. It pushed me closer to rooting for Brady and Kristen as a couple.

