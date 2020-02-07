Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 2 Episode 12

at .

Did Gary manage to get through to his mother?

On A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 12, he realized that now was a good time to confront her for leaving him behind all those years ago. 

Why is Eric Lying? - Tall - A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 11

Meanwhile, Regina's adoption news to her mother caused tensions in an already complex relationship. 

id they manage to come to an agreement?

Elsewhere, Maggie realized that Eric was definitely keeping things from her. 

What did she do to get to the truth?

Watch A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 12 Online

A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 12 Quotes

Gary: Just because you're out of kids to mother, does not mean you get to scratch that itch with me.
Eddie: Hey, you do not get to say that to her.

Maggie: Looks like we've all got mommy issues in common. Some of us worse than others.
Delilah: Well, on behalf of all mothers everywhere, I apologize, ladies.

A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 12

