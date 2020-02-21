Watch Deputy Online: Season 1 Episode 8

Did Bill crack the case?

On Deputy Season 1 Episode 8, an ex-marine turned up dead on the street, and Billy felt like it hit a little too close to home for most of the team. 

Cade Wears a Badge - Deputy Season 1 Episode 8

With other candidates waiting in the wings to take Bill's place as sheriff, the tension mounted. 

Cracking the case proved to be difficult when people were firing shots at him from everywhere. 

Meanwhile, Paula and Maggie saw an opportunity hel each other. 

Deputy Season 1 Episode 8 Quotes

Just because I don't put my weight behind Jerry doesn't mean I have any grand ideas.

Bill

All I know is before I became sheriff, this house slept better.

Bill

