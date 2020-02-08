Watch Dynasty Online: Season 3 Episode 12

What happened to Blake?

On Dynasty Season 3 Episode 12, the Carrington patriarch found himself alone in the mansion. 

Pluto - Dynasty Season 3 Episode 11

Meanwhile, Fallon's search for a new place to call home brought out her competitive side. 

How did she react to a stunning betrayal?

Elsewhere, Adam hoped to unmask his Secret Admirer, but more details about the past cast a dark shadow over his future. 

What did Alexis do this time?

