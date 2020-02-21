Watch Katy Keene Online: Season 1 Episode 3

Did Katy and KO end their relationship?

On Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 3, the duo found themselves in each other's way as they tried to achieve their dreams. 

Ginger and a Fireman - Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Jorge was torn between two men -- a hot firefighter and a hot lawyer. 

Who did he choose?

Elsewhere, Pepper's moneymaking scheme to get her music venue off the ground landed her in trouble with Amanda. 

What did Amanda find out about Katy's friend?

Finally, Josie was blindsided by Alexander's actions and questioned her future in New York. 

Watch Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 3 Online

13 TV Shows That Need To Crossover
Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 3 Quotes

It's Valentine's Day and I am determined to make it our best one yet.

Katy

Katy: I'm going to kill Buzz.
Pepper: Me too.
Josie: I'll help, and then we'll bury his body in Riverdale where he'll never be found.

