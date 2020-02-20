Watch Modern Family Online: Season 11 Episode 14

Were Haley and Dylan named bad parents?

On Modern Family Season 11 Episode 14, the happy couple worried about the way everyone rated their parenting abilities.

Phil and Claire set out to make sure they were happy, so they took them to dinner.

While out, they found themselves in an awkward position when Mitch and Cam were at the same restaurant.

They were chaperoning Lily's first date.

Did the date go off without the family intervening?

