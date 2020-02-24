Watch Supergirl Online: Season 5 Episode 13

Did Kara manage to save Mon-El?

On Supergirl Season 5 Episode 13, her former lover returned to National City, but there was a deadly plot to take him down.

Meanwhile, Kara started using her powers she hid for years to get recruited for a secret agency to protect the citizens of National City.

Elsewhere, Lena found herself questioning whether her motives to cause mass destruction to the city were warranted.

What decision did she come to?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.