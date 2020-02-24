Watch Supergirl Online: Season 5 Episode 13

at .

Did Kara manage to save Mon-El?

On Supergirl Season 5 Episode 13, her former lover returned to National City, but there was a deadly plot to take him down. 

Kara Danvers - Supergirl Season 5 Episode 13

Meanwhile, Kara started using her powers she hid for years to get recruited for a secret agency to protect the citizens of National City. 

Elsewhere, Lena found herself questioning whether her motives to cause mass destruction to the city were warranted. 

What decision did she come to?

Watch Supergirl Season 5 Episode 13 Online

Supergirl Season 5 Episode 13 Quotes

Kara: I recognize I made a mistake in hiding my identity from you for so long, but the past is the past and I can't change it. Forgive me or not, that's your choice. Just like it's your choice to work with Lex. I'm done blaming myself for your bad decisions.
Lena: Then why are you here?
Kara: To tell you that from now on, you're accountable for your own actions. If you decide to forgive me, I will be there for you. But if you continue to work with Lex, if you go through with whatever it is the two of you are planning, I will do everything in my power to stop you. Just like I would any other villain.

Lena: It's you. Kara Danvers is Supergirl.
Kara: Yeah.
Lena: Can't believe I was fooled by a pair of glasses.
Kara: Don't worry, a lot of people are.
Lena: Oh god, I'll have to recall all those alien detection devices because they clearly don't work.
Kara: You're not angry?
Lena: No, it's incredible! I mean, you're incredible! But why are you trusting me with such a big secret? You barely know me.
Kara: Because I know that what you want more than anything is to do good. And I know it's hard for you to trust people, but I need you to know now, without a doubt, I trust you. My cousin, your brother, they got it wrong. Imagine what we could do together, a Luthor and a super working together as a team!
Lena: If we were partners, we could change the world.

Supergirl Season 5 Episode 13

