Watch The Bachelor Online: Season 24 Episode 8

Did Peter cut Hannah Ann loose?

On The Bachelor Season 24 Episode 8, the pilot had to contend with her very protective father.

That meant Peter was put on blast for some of his actions throughout the season.

However, it seemed like there was a genuine connection between Peter and Hannah.

What transpired between them?

Meanwhile, Kelsey welcomed the Peter to Des Moines and decided to follow her instincts on whether to share her feelings.

What did she do?

Use the video above to watch The Bachelor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.