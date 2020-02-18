Watch The Bachelor Online: Season 24 Episode 8

at .

Did Peter cut Hannah Ann loose?

On The Bachelor Season 24 Episode 8, the pilot had to contend with her very protective father. 

Fun In Des Moines

That meant Peter was put on blast for some of his actions throughout the season. 

However, it seemed like there was a genuine connection between Peter and Hannah. 

What transpired between them?

Meanwhile, Kelsey welcomed the Peter to Des Moines and decided to follow her instincts on whether to share her feelings. 

What did she do?

Watch The Bachelor Season 24 Episode 8 Online

Use the video above to watch The Bachelor online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

33 Shamefully Addictive Reality Shows We Can't Stop Watching!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,
  1. The Bachelor
  2. The Bachelor Season 24
  3. The Bachelor Season 24 Episode 8
  4. Watch The Bachelor Online: Season 24 Episode 8