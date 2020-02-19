Watch The Flash Online: Season 6 Episode 12

at .

What happened to Sue Dearbon?

On The Flash Season 6 Episode 12, there was much drama when Ralph got a lead on her whereabouts. 

Dinner Interrupted - The Flash

Why did she go off the radar months before?

Sue refused to return home to her family and it further complicated matters. 

Meanwhile, Iris faced a new challenge following the big reveals about her past. 

Elsewhere, Barry considered a potentially dangerous request from a trusted source. 

What did it involve?

Watch The Flash Season 6 Episode 12 Online

Use the video above to watch The Flash online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

19 Characters Who Would Sacrifice Their Love Lives for the Greater Good
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Flash Season 6 Episode 12 Photos

Are you ready to rock? - The Flash Season 6 Episode 12
Power Couple - The Flash Season 6 Episode 12
Iris is enjoying her date - The Flash Season 6 Episode 12
Barry smiles at Iris - The Flash Season 6 Episode 12
Valentine's Day dinner - The Flash Season 6 Episode 12
Lost in his eyes - The Flash Season 6 Episode 12
  1. The Flash
  2. The Flash Season 6
  3. The Flash Season 6 Episode 12
  4. Watch The Flash Online: Season 6 Episode 12