Watch The Flash Online: Season 6 Episode 12

What happened to Sue Dearbon?

On The Flash Season 6 Episode 12, there was much drama when Ralph got a lead on her whereabouts.

Why did she go off the radar months before?

Sue refused to return home to her family and it further complicated matters.

Meanwhile, Iris faced a new challenge following the big reveals about her past.

Elsewhere, Barry considered a potentially dangerous request from a trusted source.

What did it involve?

Use the video above to watch The Flash online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

@TVFanatic

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.