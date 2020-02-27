Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Online: Family Reunion

Did Teresa leave the Jersey Shore early?

On The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 Episode 16, Melissa returned for her lunch date with Danielle and dropped a bombshell:

Teresa was the one who told Danielle to pull Margaret's hair.

In true Teresa fashion, she lashed out by hurling a drink and throwing a tantrum.

Meanwhile, Teresa and her family made their way to Italy to meet up with Joe.

What went down?

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.