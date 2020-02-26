Watch Vanderpump Rules Online: Season 8 Episode 8

Did Sandoval manage to make things right with Jax?

On Vanderpump Rules Season 8 Episode 8, more details about Sandoval and Jax's fraught relationship came to light.

But did Jax oust his friend from his wedding party?

Meanwhile, Ariana confronted the negative feeling she had been having.

Who helped her through it?

Elsewhere, the drama between James and Raquel over Peter's party came to a head.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.