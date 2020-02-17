Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Online: Season 1 Episode 2

Did Mitch achieve the unthinkable?

On Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 2, the doctor found himself on the cusp of something great.

What did the family think of his tenacity paying off?

Meanwhile, Zoe had to weather the storm when she learned that her best friend had developed romantic feelings for her.

While she did that, she also had to come to terms with her new abilities after struggling to control them.

Use the video above to watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.