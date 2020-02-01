What to Watch: The Sinner, Briarpatch, Interrogation, Katy Keene & More!

This is a week you need to examine in some detail because there are a lot of premieres you will want to watch.

USA Network gets back into the swing of things with The Sinner and Briarpatch, HBO has an entertaining documentary series in McMillions, and Katy Keene airs on The CW after special visit to Riverdale.

Get the full scoop on those additions and so much more with our rundown below!

Monday, February 3

Manhunt: Deadly Games (Spectrum)

Those of you lucky enough to have Spectrum cable get to see the second season of Manhunt that began on Discovery with the look at Ted Kaczynski.

This time around, they're looking at the Richard Jewell situation in a series that stars Connie Britton.

I love more scripted television as much as the next guy, but it's hard to get behind content that is available to so few, right?

8/7c 9-1-1: Lonestar (FOX)

There's a tornado in Texas and that type of disaster will push this new team to their limit. It will be the true test of whether they function well as a team, or if more changes need to be made.

8/7c All American (The CW)

With Spencer in bad shape, Grace, Billy, Laura, Olivia, and Layla rush to his side.

Knowing there is a big decision he needs to make, the community from both Crenshaw and Beverly Hills rally around him to show support.

In the meantime, Spencer asks Coop (Bre-Z) to do him a favor, but somehow things go from bad to worse.

Elsewhere, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and his teammates step up to help Billy out while he is tending to other matters.

9/8c Prodigal Son (FOX)

Brightwell Nation, get excited!

As expected, Malcolm doesn't take a break for long. He makes a detour when he discovers that a killer is imitating kills from him favorite childhood book, "The Count of Monte Cristo."

Despite the recent revelation that his father tried to kill him as a child, Malcolm works with Martin and the NYPD and finds a lead with a high society function that will cause Malcolm and Dani to dress up and go undercover at the lavish affair.

It also happens to be the same event where Jessica reintroduces herself to the elite.

10/9c McMillions (HBO)

The latest documentary series coming to HBO has a little something for everyone, especially those of you McDonald's fans who played McMillions hoping to cash in with your poor eating habits.

If you like mysteries and get a kick out of mob antics, you're going to be quite interested in what went down with one of the most well-known games of our generation.

It's one of the most enjoyable shows I've seen this year, and I'll have full review for your enjoyment Monday morning to prove my case.

Trust me on this, you don't want to miss it!

Tuesday, February 4th

8/7c The Flash (CW)

The Flash is back after a long hiatus. Our heroes are still dealing with the tragic loss of Oliver Queen and the changes that have been made in this new murged world.

After The Citizen prints a controversial story Iris' life is put in danger. She refuses to hide which causes some tension between her and Barry. Iris is no damsel in distress. Let's see what happens!

9/8c DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

The “Encore” of the week is Bugsy Siegel, sending the Legends to 1947 Los Angeles. But, they may have to worry more about Bugsy’s girlfriend than Bugsy himself.

Wednesday, February 5

9/8c Criminal Minds (CBS)

A double episode offers Reid and Prentiss making decisions concerning their current relationships as well as the return of an old foe.

10/9c Vikings (History)

Oleg and his army arrives to take over Scandinavia, leading to the biggest battle on the series to date.

Bjorn will be faced by not one, but two of his brothers, but is everything as it seems?

10/9c Good Trouble (Freeform)

Alice goes on a road trip, and with Sumi and Lindsay thrown into the mix, her relationship with Joey is tested.

Mariana tries to make sense of her feelings for Evan while Raj gets close to her new roommate Isabella.

Thursday, February 6

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)

With no support from Starfleet and dangerous agents expressing far too much interest in his activities, Picard assembles a crew in his search for Bruce Maddox and Dahj's twin.

Meanwhile, aboard The Artifact, Soji meets an important X-B with secret knowledge about her. Narissa arrives.

Interrogation (CBS All Access)

CBS All Access drops their latest series at once in with the request you do not watch in order but instead enjoy them however you want as if it's a real interrogation.

I suggest you watch (it's very good) but without taking their advice. You'll enjoy the series a lot more in order.

Kyle Gallner, Peter Sarsgaard, and David Strathairn lead the talented cast with roles from Joanna Going, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Emma Caulfield Ford, and Vincent D'Onofrio

You can read our full review of the series later this afternoon right here on TV Fanatic.

9/8c Legacies (The CW)

Following a filler episode that should not have existed, Legacies will take viewers back to the prison world as Kai Parker tries to force Josie to let the darkness take over her body.

Will anyone be able to stop him? Will he escape the prison world?

9/8c Katy Keene (The CW)

Lucy Hale takes on the role of Katy Keene, a 20-something fashionista from New York City. She crosses paths with Riverdale's Josie McCoy and welcomes her into her apartment and group of friends.

The series chronicles the pitfalls of finding fame in today's world, with a fairytale-like setting.

9/8c Grey's Anatomy(ABC)

It's a family affair. We can expect another awkward dinner party, which has become a staple for the series.

It's Catherine and Richard's anniversary, but the couple is on the rocks, and the tension is thick.

Maggie and Jackson are there, butJackson makes the situation worse when he brings his new girlfriend Vic along for the serious family affair.

Meanwhile, Levi brings Nico along with him on a trip to visit his ailing uncle.

Family tension is high with Levi's mother and Levi's uncle not getting along, and Levi being open about himself.

Check back in next week for an exclusive interview with Jake Borelli before the new episode.

9/8c The Sinner (USA)

Bill Pullman returns as Detective Ambrose for another run at The Sinner who appears to be played by hunky Matt Bomer this time around.

They're joined by another favorite of mine, Chris Messina, for a mystery that, by the end of the third episode, is just as twisty and unfathomable as the other seasons.

9:30 Indebted (NBC)

Adam Pally (Happy Endings) and Abby Elliott (who was so amazing in Odd Mom Out) star in this new series as a young couple raising kids. What makes it a little different is their irreverant attitude towards doing it and the sudden and somewhat unwelcome interference of their parents.

Played by Fran Drescher and Steven Weber play their parents who have fallen onto some tough times financially.

Coming from Dan Levy (The Goldbergs and Mulaney), this show about young parents raising their kids and their parents is unexpectedly hilarious and not at all PC, so if you're into that kind of thing, be preapred.

I don't watch many comedies, but this one will be a part of my routine. And FYI, I've seen the first handful of episodes. I speak with confidence!

10/9c A Million Little Things (ABC)

Gary is in need of an intervention. The gang rally around him to give him some tough love after his behavior has left them concerned.

Meanwhile, Maggie finally speaks to Eric after their kiss and makes a shocking discovery. And Regina's plans to adopt put more strain on her relationship with her mother.

10/9c Briarpatch (USA Network)

Rosario Dawson plays a woman on a mission in this new anthology series, executive produced by Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot).

Dawson plays Allegra Dill, an investigator who returns to her corrupt hometown to find out who murdered her sister.

Friday, February 7th

9/8c Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)

When Grover’s niece, Siobhan goes missing from the police academy and it’s discovered her boyfriend is an undercover member of the Yakuza, Adam may be her only hope of rescue.

The episode was directed by series star Ian Anthony Dale and co-written by series star Chi McBride.

Saturday, February 8

9/8c Matching Hearts (Hallmark)

Where other than Hallmark Channel do you get your ooey gooey romantic comedies?

In this movie, as Valentine's Day nears, a matchmaker is tasked by her mentor to find a match for an entrepreneur who believes staying single is the key to success. Stars Taylor Cole and Ryan Paevey.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.