TV Ratings: This Is Us Slumps to All-Time Lows

The competition was fierce on Tuesday with the season finale of The Bachelor.

The increased competition sent This Is Us down three-tenths and almost 1.5 million viewers to 5.6 million viewers and a 1.1 rating in the demo.

These numbers have to sting for NBC because the series has been relatively stable all season long.

Thankfully, there's no question about the show's future: It has been renewed for seasons 5 and 6.

Ellen's Game of Games had 4.4 million and a 0.9 rating.

New Amsterdam was right on par with its last original, raking in 4.5 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in the demo.

The Bachelor closed its latest season with 8.5 million viewers and a 2.4 rating -- right on par with its year ago conclusion in both metrics.

While scripted is suffering, reality TV continues to thrive.

For Life (3.2 million/0.8 rating) benefited from the increased lead-in support from the ABC reality series, inching up two tenths to hit series highs.

It may not be an excellent performer but For Life has been relatively stable. That's a positive in today's TV climate.

The Flash (1.1 million/0.3 rating) is not the force it once was, dipping to new series lows, while DC's Legends of Tomorrow (0.8 million/0.2 rating) was steady.

Over on CBS, NCIS (10.4 million/1.0 rating), FBI (8.3 million/0.8 rating), and FBI: Most Wanted (6.1 million/0.6 rating) all came down in the demo.

The Resident (3.7 million/0.7 rating) was down a tenth, while Empire (1.99 million/0.6 rating) slipped below the two million viewer mark for the first time ever.

