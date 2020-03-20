Watch Katy Keene Online: Season 1 Episode 7

Did Katy come clean?

On Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 7, the fashionista had to design a wedding dress that would mark a big career change for her.

With the past coming back to haunt her, Katy had to make a big decision.

Meanwhile, Jorge wanted to make a splashy debut at Molly's, but what did he have in mind?

Elsewhere, Pepper turned to the Cabots to get some money for her latest investment.

Use the video above to watch Katy Keene online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.