Watch Katy Keene Online: Season 1 Episode 4

at .

What happened to Katy? 

On Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 4, she realized that she was going to have to amp up her tenacity if she wanted to succeed in New York. 

Alexandra Cabot - Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 4

With more drama about the past coming to light, she had to find a way to make sure that she was making the right calls. 

Meanwhile, Bernardo told Jorge he liked him very much, and Jorge tried to make sense of his feelings. 

Watch Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch Katy Keene online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

11 Times Superstore Tackled Real-World Issues
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 4 Quotes

Katy: Thought I heard the rumblings of a friendtervention. You guys, I appreciate it, but I'm fine. Truly.
Pepper: Honey, you're wearing ballet flats, you're clearly not fine.
Jorge: You've barely slept since K.O. moved out.
Katy: I've always been a night owl.
Josie: Yeah, but you're usually up making clothes.
Katy: I just, I haven't felt inspired.
Pepper: We know the perfect cure to help you get over K.O. Girls night out, some dancing, some drinks.

Jorge: Uh-huh.
Katy: They are beautiful. Thank you. I just don't feel up for it.
Jorge: Katy girl, you gotta start dealing.
Katy: I am -- by throwing myself into work and other than you three, it's the only thing keeping me from a complete meltdown. I'm gonna be late. Thank you.

Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 4

Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 4 Photos

Josie Seeks Answers - Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 4
Alexandra Cabot - Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 4
Katy and Pepper - Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 4
Katy Takes a Chance - Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 4
Katy Smiles - Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 4
Jorge Questions - Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 4
  1. Katy Keene
  2. Katy Keene Season 1
  3. Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 4
  4. Watch Katy Keene Online: Season 1 Episode 4