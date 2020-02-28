Watch Katy Keene Online: Season 1 Episode 4

What happened to Katy?

On Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 4, she realized that she was going to have to amp up her tenacity if she wanted to succeed in New York.

With more drama about the past coming to light, she had to find a way to make sure that she was making the right calls.

Meanwhile, Bernardo told Jorge he liked him very much, and Jorge tried to make sense of his feelings.

Use the video above to watch Katy Keene online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.