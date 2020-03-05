Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 1 Episode 15

Did the supernatural manage to help Nancy?

On Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 15, the teenager turned to the undead for assistance when she realized someone close to her was going to be sent away. 

Ace - Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 15

With the Drew Crew struggling to work together, they made a decision about their future. 

Was it really the end?

Elsewhere, a mysterious individual arrived in town, determined to cause problems for the residents of Horseshoe Bay. 

Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 15 Quotes

I wanted to get justice for Lucy. She was my best friend.

Karen

I've been leaving messages. Is she okay? Who let her go confront a murderer by herself?

Owen

