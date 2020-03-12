Watch Survivor Online: Season 40 Episode 5

Who created a new alliance?

On Survivor Season 40 Episode 5, the tribes dropped their buffs to switch things up in the game.

As a result, alliances were formed and crumbled.

The biggest target in the game got some much-needed time to breathe when a new target emerged.

Meanwhile, a showmance threatened to scupper one player's game, leading to a wild turn of events.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.