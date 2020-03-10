Watch The Bachelor Online: Season 24 Episode 10

Who did Peter choose?

On The Bachelor Season 24 Episode 10, Pilot Pete's emotional journey came to a conclusion.

With Hannah and Madison still very much in the running for his heart, more details about the fantasy suite dates came to light.

New confrontations paved the way for the mother of all cliffhangers.

Did one of the women quit the competition?

The final dates found the finalists traveling to Alice Springs, Australia.

