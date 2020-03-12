Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Online: Reunion Part 2

What did Danielle Staub want with the ladies?

On The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 Episode 18, Teresa confirmed their friendship was over.

However, Danielle arrived on the set with a list of diva demands that put her on the outs with some more of the women.

Meanwhile, more details about Jennifer's thoughts on Melissa came to light, leading to yet another big argument between them.

Who came out on top?

