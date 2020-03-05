Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Online: Season 10 Episode 17

Did Jennifer manage to get through to Melissa, Margaret, and Jackie?

On The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 Episode 17, the arguing continued as Melissa told everyone that she was not the person they portrayed her as.

Teresa was torn between friends and was determined to make the right call this time.

Meanwhile, Jackie revealed surprising details about her eating disorder.

Elsewhere, Dolores realized that her relationship was not benefiting her.

Did she dump her boyfriend?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.