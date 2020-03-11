Watch This Is Us Online: Season 4 Episode 16

at .

Did Kevin manage to move on with his life?

On This Is Us Season 4 Episode 16, Kevin decided that Rebecca should be the one to walk the red carpet with him. 

A Special Outing - This Is Us Season 4 Episode 15

However, Randall became jealous at the premiere and a clash between the brothers came to light. 

With Rebecca's health deteriorating, everyone had to gather to make a decision about her future. 

Who was against helping out?

Watch This Is Us Season 4 Episode 16 Online

Use the video above to watch This Is Us online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

27 Characters Who Have a Secret and Can Keep It
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

This Is Us Season 4 Episode 16 Quotes

Rebecca: Kevin and his classmates are all going to be monologuing.
Randall: Kevin should be good at that. He's been monologuing his entire life.

Randall: All right, Kev, the reason I'm coming to New York is that I have something I need to talk to Mom about in person.
Kevin: And you want to support me, right?

This Is Us Season 4 Episode 16

This Is Us Season 4 Episode 16 Photos

Walking The Red Carpet - This Is Us Season 4 Episode 16
Upset Randall - This Is Us Season 4 Episode 16
A Carriage Ride - This Is Us Season 4 Episode 16
A Special Trip - This Is Us Season 4 Episode 16
Just Like Home Alone - This is Us Season 4 Episode 16
Lost in Queens - This Is Us Season 4 Episode 16
  1. This Is Us
  2. This Is Us Season 4
  3. This Is Us Season 4 Episode 16
  4. Watch This Is Us Online: Season 4 Episode 16