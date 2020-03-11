Watch Vanderpump Rules Online: Season 8 Episode 10

Who tried to derail the wedding?

On Vanderpump Rules Season 8 Episode 10, the rehearsal dinner suffered an uncomfortable disruption.

Meanwhile, Jax spilled a juicy secret about Katie and Tom's marriage.

Were they ever truly married?

Elsewhere, Lisa Vanderpump decided she she wanted the bride and groom to have a surprise on their big day.

What did she plan for them?

Finally, Dayna realized that Max had been lying to her about their relationship.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.