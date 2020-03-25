Watch Vanderpump Rules Online: Season 8 Episode 12

Did Tom manage to bring everyone together?

On Vanderpump Rules Season 8 Episode 12, things took a turn when everyone returned home from Kentucky.

With animosity running rife in the group, everything came to a head.

Meanwhile, Dayna had to weigh up her options after Max told her he did not want to pursue a relationship with her.

Elsewhere, Scheana made a decision about her future with Brett.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.