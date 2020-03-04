Watch Vanderpump Rules Online: Season 8 Episode 9

Did Jax forgive Tom Sandoval?

On Vanderpump Rules Season 8 Episode 9, the wedding was just days away and Tom had to try to get through to his friend before it was too late.

Meanwhile, Ariana struggled to find the enthusiasm to attend her own birthday party.

Elsewhere, Katie and Kristen argued about whether Carter should be invited to the wedding.

Which one of them came out of the argument on top?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.