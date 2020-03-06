Watch Will & Grace Online: Season 11 Episode 13

Did Will and Grace go too far?

On Will & Grace Season 11 Episode 13, the pair became concerned that Karen's new boyfriend did not have her best interests at heart.

The cookie crumbled when he took her to a cabin in the woods.

They turned to Karen's assistant to get help to save her.

Meanwhile, Jack made up a story to a snobby reporter to keep the bar relevant after Miss Coco Peru stepped down.

