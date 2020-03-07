What to Watch: Wally West Returns to The Flash, Jon Returns to A Million Little Things

If you're into comfort food, then this is your week. There is very little new on the way.

But enjoy it because new releases proliferate the rest of March, and all of the fun discussion will be focused on shiny things for the remainder of the month.

In the meantime, check out what we think you should watch this week.

Sunday, March 8

8/7c Outlander (STARZ)

Roger leads Jamie’s militia to the rural trading post of Brownsville and finds himself embroiled in a bitter feud. Is he in over his head?

Jamie and Claire arrive to find that Roger’s rather unusual strategy may have cost them the loyalty of the militia. That will hardly endear Roger to his father-in-law!

Claire learns that her ‘modern’ medical advice has spread further than she intended. Will there be ramifications?

And in this clip from Outlander Season 5 Episode 4, we're reminded that Jamie never got to see his beloved hold and care for their daughter.

8/7c When Calls the Heart (Hallmark)

While Lucas enjoys the early chapters of Elizabeth's novel, she urges Nathan to do some investigation into his father. And Clara and Jesse start crossing off items from their wedding to-do list.

8/7c Batwoman (The CW)

Gotham's newest villain is targetting social media mavens so Batwoman and Luke are extra motivated to stop them before Mary ends up in their sites. Meanwhile, Sophie's mother drops in for a visit.

Is she there to "save" Sophie's marriage to Tyler? Will Sophie finally be open and honest about herself?

If that's not enough shenanigans for you, Jacob's on the hook to pay back a jailhouse favor and Alice's wheels are turning on how to rescue Mouse. Uh-oh.

9/8c The Outsider (HBO)

El Cuco is ready to feast, but lots of our heroes will fall before they even get a chance to meet the supernatural creature.

Be sure to watch The Outsider finale this Sunday to find out who lives, who dies, and who could be a villain!

9/8c Supergirl (The CW)

After Kara's confrontation with Lena on Supergirl's 100th episode, Lena decides to move forward with Non Nocere with the help of Lex. Elsewhere, Supergirl is put on Andrea's security detail to protect her from an anti-tech extremist.

9/8c NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

When an FBI agent is killed while trying to track the location of an undercover agent, NCIS must find the missing agent before the criminals he was investigating do.

9/8c The Walking Dead (AMC)

Alpha and her horde make their way to the Hilltop to start the Whisperer war. As expected, there are some huge surprises, as well as some scenes you wouldn't typically see on The Walking Dead.

We've watched the episode, and it's possibly the best of the series. Buckle up, because you're in for a wild ride on this one. Watch the opening minutes now!

10/9c The Rookie (ABC)

After Nolan is given some life-changing news he invites Grace over for a homecooked meal in his newly remodeled kitchen. Will they finally take the leap and rekindle their old flame?

Monday, March 9

8/7c All American (The CW)

In the season finale, when Spencer hears that South Crenshaw may turn into a magnet school, he and his friends decide to do something about it, but he might have bigger problems to worry about.

Billy makes a decision about his future that surprises everyone. Layla is focused on trying to get Coop a tour for the summer but isn't having much luck, so she comes up with a different strategy that makes everyone happy.

Asher has an opportunity to spend the summer with his mom but isn't sure if he should go.

Meanwhile, Olivia struggles with what she will do over the summer and Jordan (Michael Evans) makes a Hail Mary in his personal life.

9/8c Better Call Saul (AMC)

As Jimmy doubles down on Saul Goodman; a deeply conflicted Kim brings him an interesting proposition; Gus makes a sacrifice in order to play the long game; Mike attempts to smooth things over with his family.

Tuesday, March 10

8/7c The Flash (The CW)

Wally West, equipped with a new zen attitude, is back in Central City! But he is not just there to reunite with his family and friends.

Wally tells Barry that he feels as if something is wrong with the infamous speed force. Meanwhile, Cisco returns with information regarding the effects of Crisis.

8/7c The Resident (FOX)

Still riding on that hide, CoNic fans? Well, don't forget there was a high risk pregnancy and delivery to deal with when one of the gala attendants has a baby who needs a heart surgery. Unfortunately, AJ and Devon realize the renowned cardio surgeon is not fit to perform surgery.

Bell and Ezra treat a Dolly Parton drag queen, and Nic and Conrad try to help a patient they suspect is a victim or sex trafficking.

8/7c NCIS (CBS)

As the NCIS team investigates the death of a Navy officer murdered the same way as his parents a decade ago, they stumble across a storage container filled with dollhouses that display recreations of murder scenes.

Also, the team agrees to clean out their living spaces, but some have a harder time saying goodbye to their possessions than others.

9/8c DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

Ray and Nora plan a date night, could there be a proposal looming in the air? Unfortunately an Encore shows up just in time to ruin things. Meanwhile, we finally learn what Sara was doing while she was away in Star City.

10/9c New Amsterdam (NBC)

The battle between Helen and Castro continues, and Helen has taken off her gloves. After finding out that Castro has been tampering with her medical study, Helen puts it all on the line to stop her.

And based on some of the reactions from those who saw the episode ahead of time, apparently, we can expect some interesting Max and Helen moments. Do you think it'll have to do with Max's heated kiss with Alice? Tune in to find out.

Thursday, March 12

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)

Truths begin to surface and the depth of the conspiracy behind the synth ban is astounding. The Borg Cube is the setting for a galactic showdown.

Beam yourself up and engage in Star Trek: Picard!

9/8c Deputy (FOX)

When Charlie and Joseph arrest a man on his way to a major drug deal, they end up bringing a bigger fight than expected back to the station.

Meanwhile, Cade and Teresa continue to deal with the complication in the adoption of their foster children and Bill comes to a big realization about his job as Sherriff, as the window on his term continues to close in.

9/8c Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

Back to our regularly scheduled program. After a highly polarizing Alex Karev sendoff, we're back to trying to figure out who is the father of Amelia's baby. The paternity results are in, and maybe we'll learn the truth. However, it appears Teddy has taken it upon herself to break the news to a clueless Owen.

10/9c A Million Little Things (ABC)

It's one year since Jon's death and the entire group of friends and their families come together to commentate Jon's life and reflect on time they spent with him and how things have changed.

Gary wonders if he ever truly changed since before Jon died, questioning his growth, and Eddie questions how he can ask for/ accept Jon's forgiveness when Sophie is still upset with him. Meanwhile, Katherine notes that even in death, Jon is still bringing them together.

It appears to be another tear-jerker, so bring tissues. But the best part is, Ron Livingston reprises his role for this very special hour.

10/9c The Sinner (USA)

If watching The Sinner has been making you sweat, you'll really get uncomfortable as the intensity increases.

Jamie is going to pay an unexpected visit to Sonya, and Ambrose will go to extreme lenghts to get a confession from Jamie. His lengths haven't been extreme already?

Friday, March 13

9/8c Hawaii Five-0

Five-0 investigates when a rancher is murdered after he uncovers human skeletons on his property where legend says that Civil War-era gold coins were buried.

Also, Quinn’s former stepdaughter, Olivia (Siena Agudong), reaches out to her for help after her father doesn’t come home.

