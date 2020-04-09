9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 15 Review: Eddie Begins

9-1-1 knows how to deliver when it comes to their origin episodes.

It was Eddie’s time to shine on 9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 15, as the events from his past were interspersed with the present-day rescue of a young boy trapped underground.

It was a gripping hour that added another layer to Edmundo Diaz’s story.

Much like Athena’s origin story, there was back and forth nature to this installment that worked exceptionally well. We’ve heard about what happened between Eddie and Shannon, but seeing it play out was a rollercoaster of emotions.

Just as their life as an expanded family was beginning, Eddie went away to war. And from that moment forward, the relationship between him and Shannon was never truly the same.

Shannon’s grievances were valid, as were her fears and her desires. She was a full-time single mother, and it was hard and overwhelming. As she watched her son grow up missing a father he barely knew, it wore on her.

Eddie was providing for his family, and while he thought he was doing the right thing, he struggled to see the toll his absence had on those he loved.

The relationship between Eddie and Shannon had always seemed doomed, even when they were back together, and things were seemingly going well. There were a lot of resentments on both sides, and seeing these flashbacks, you can see where a lot of Shannon’s pain and anger came from.

During the scene in which Eddie’s parents were asking to take Christopher, his first inclination was to defend Shannon, and maybe that’s because he was able to see his faults in regards to the demise of his marriage.

We think of all the men and women of the 118 as these incredible beings, and they are, but they’re also flawed. And it was nice to dig into Eddie’s past and see that he’s human. He didn’t always have it together, and he didn’t always know the right thing to say or do as a father.

But one thing that has always been ingrained in him was to get home to his family and get others home to theirs. It’s why he’s such a phenomenal firefighter, and it’s what made him a wonderful soldier.

This episode had to be extremely expensive to shoot because all the Afghanistan scenes were unreal.

The Eddie, who put everything on his shoulders, and was determined to get every one of his people back home is the Eddie we’ve come to know over the years. He’s a fighter in every sense of the word, and he doesn’t give up.

This thinking was what made him the perfect person to travel into the ground and literally punch his way across the Earth to get to Hayden.

Poor Hayden wedged in that tiny well for hours, and hours had to be agonizing.

Because we see an episode during a finite amount of time, it’s sometimes easy to forget that these situations play out over a much longer amount of time.

And time and the elements were not on the side of the 118.

Once Eddie got close to Hayden, it just felt like something bad was going to happen, but I didn’t foresee Eddie cutting the cord, although I should have seen it coming.

That was a slight shock, but the world collapsing in on Eddie was a devastating blow.

We can’t talk about this scene without mentioning Buck’s heartwrenching breakdown when he realized Eddie was trapped underground. Talk about pulling at the heartstrings.

The best part of this show has always been the relationships between the characters, and the amazing bonds formed between them. Chimney and Hen, Hen and Athena, Athena and Bobby, and Bobby and Buck all have those kinds of endearing friendships and relationships.

But there’s something about Buck and Eddie’s friendship that just makes them such an anchor of the series. I think it comes from the early decision to have the men become allies instead of enemies, which is what many expected them to be.

Instead, they explored their similarities and have allowed them to evolve into a true partnership and friendship. It’s been a great thing to see, especially this season.

But back to the action, Eddie had to dig deep within himself to save himself. And when push comes to shove, Christopher will always be both his good luck charm and the push he needs to move forward.

Seeing more of how far Eddie has come allows the audience to understand why Eddie is the way that he is. He’s been through war, and he came out the other side a very changed man.

He gets through life, and he makes sure that he gets others through it as well, before coming home to the love his life.

He hasn’t always done the right things, and perhaps he hasn’t always made the right choices, but he’s tried. And he continues to try.

That's all we as human beings can ever do.

Loose Ends

Ms. Flores was back, and we were supposed to assume Eddie’s Friday “date” was with her? Not sure how to feel about this quite yet.

Have we gotten everyone’s origin episode? Or have we missed someone?

Buck never giving up on Eddie, and Bobby calling everyone together to go over the Eddie rescue plan, followed by Eddie emerging from the water, was the perfect scene.

Ryan Guzman was an absolute stud this hour, especially during that entire Afghanistan battle. He gave a true tour-de-force performance.

Well, there’s only a few episodes left this season, and I want to know what you guys are hoping the see before 9-1-1 Season 3 wraps up!

Drop any comments down below, and let me know what your favorite part of Eddie’s story was.

And remember to watch 9-1-1 online anytime you wish via TV Fanatic so that you can join in the conversation!

Eddie Begins Review Editor Rating: 4.8 / 5.0 4.8 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 5.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 5.0 / 5.0 ( 4 Votes) 4.8 / 5.0

Whitney Evans is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.