Grey's Anatomy Season Finale Spoilers: Love Triangles, Babies, and a Devastating Diagnosis!

Are you ready for the Grey's Anatomy season finale?

Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 21 is serving as an early endpoint for the current season, thanks to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

While it was not supposed to be the end, it sure seems like there will be enough drama to tide fans over until the series returns for Season 17.

Titled "Put on a Happy Face," the installment looks set to bring many storylines to a head.

Teddy will be forced to face up to her deceit as her wedding to Owen looms, but Tom steps in and pleads with her to make the right decision.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know Teddy has been cheating on Owen with Tom, and has been wondering what to do for some time.

On Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 20, she seemingly had an epiphany, which led to her moving the wedding up and vowing to marry Owen as soon as possible.

In the official trailer for the episode, Teddy is seen wearing her wedding gown, but we don't know whether she will actually come clean to Owen.

Would Owen call the wedding off? There's really no telling with Owen because he might be too clouded by his desire to have a perfect family to process it.

It's also possible that Tom will reveal the truth to Owen if he thinks she's making the wrong decision.

Meanwhile, the desperate mission to save Richard's life continues, and Meredith is more sure than ever that the initial diagnosis is wrong.

The trailer teases Richard in surgery, and DeLuca marching into the operating room to tell them something he thinks he knows about Richard's condition.

Yes, the same DeLuca who is suspended and should not be anywhere near the hospital. But DeLuca being the person to put the surgeons on the right path could fast track his return to the hospital.

It's unclear whether Richard will survive, but we can only assume things are going to get worse before they get better.

As for DeLuca and Meredith, they are in a good place for a change, but the official synopsis for the finale details Cormac asking Meredith a surprising question.

Richard Flood's character was seemingly introduced as another love interest for Meredith, so we could be looking at another love triangle.

Which brings us to Amelia. After the false alarm on Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 20, the teaser confirms that her waters will break, so this baby is coming.

Here's the press release from ABC:

LINK AND AMELIA PREPARE FOR THE BIRTH OF THEIR BABY ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE OF ABC’S ‘GREY’S ANATOMY,’ THURSDAY, APRIL 9

“Put on a Happy Face” – Link tries to convince Amelia to take it easy during the final stage of her pregnancy.

Hayes asks Meredith a surprising question, and Owen makes a shocking discovery, on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, APRIL 9 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu. “Grey’s Anatomy” stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca, Greg Germann as Tom Koracick, Chris Carmack as Atticus “Link” Lincoln and Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt.

Guest starring is Debbie Allen as Catherine Fox, Stephanie Spampinato as Carina DeLuca, Richard Flood as Cormac Hayes, Jaicy Elliot as Taryn Helm, Caroline Basu as Daya, Raoul Bhaneja as Samar and Chris Meyer as CJ Madison.

“Put on a Happy Face” was written by Mark Driscoll and Tameson Duffy, and directed by Deborah Pratt. “Grey’s Anatomy” was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Krista Vernoff, Debbie Allen, Zoanne Clack, Fred Einesman, Andy Reaser and Meg Marinis are executive producers.

“Grey’s Anatomy” is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside Twentieth Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios.

Here's the official trailer:

