TV Ratings: 9-1-1 Soars, The Baker and the Beauty Starts Low

9-1-1 on Monday rose to its best total viewer tally and demo tally since October.

The buzzy drama series scored 7.4 million total viewers and a 1.5 rating in the all-important 18-49 demo.

The episode was a wild one, featuring the call handlers in peril in a hostage situation.

The news comes just one day after FOX pulled the trigger on a fourth season renewal.

Following that, a Tiger King TMZ special did 3.9 million viewers and a 1.1 rating.

Not bad at all!

Over on ABC, the latest Bachelor spinoff, Listen to Your Heart launched with soft ratings.

The new series launched with just 3 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the demo.

Given that the parent series typically grows throughout its run, ABC will be hoping this new series pulls off a similar trick.

The Baker and the Beauty launched with 2.6 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

This is not a great start, and with more people at home, it should have had a better launch.

Even if the series is steady throughout its run, these numbers are not good.

Over on NBC, The Voice continued to sing with 9.7 million viewers and a 1.6 rating.

The Season 2 premiere of Songland had 4.7 million viewers and a 0.9 rating.

Over on CBS, it was a relatively seady night with The Neighborhood (7.2 million/1.0 rating), Bob Hearts Abishola (6.7 million/0.8 rating), All Rise (6 million/0.6 rating), and Bull (7.3 million/0.7 rating) all on par with their season averages.

The CW's Whose Line Is It Anyway and Roswell, New Mexico were steady with their most recent results.

