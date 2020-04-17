TV Ratings: Disney Family Singalong Hits High Notes, SVU Soars

ABC's special Disney Family Singalong premiered Thursday in the 8/7c slot, and it pulled in some bumper ratings.

With 10.3 million viewers and a 2.6 rating, it washed away the competion.

After that, Station 19 moved to its new slot with 7 million viewers and a 1.3 rating in the demo, holding up well vs. last week.

How to Get Away with Murder closed out the night for ABC with 3.1 million viewers and a 0.6 rating -- a season high in total viewers.

The CW's Katy Keene returned from hiatus with 0.5 million viewers and a 0.1 rating -- on par with its season average.

In the Dark Season 2 launched with 0.4 million viewers and a 0.1 rating -- steady in the demo vs. last season.

The series is already renewed for Season 2.

Over on FOX, Last Man Standing did 3.8 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

CBS went with Young Sheldon (9.3 million/1.0 rating), Mom (7.1 million/0.8 rating), and Tommy (5.2 million/0.5 rating)-- which were all down week-to-week.

Man With a Plan (6.6 million/0.7 rating) and Broke (5.6 million/0.7 rating) each held steady with their week ago results.

NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2.2 million/0.6 rating) and Will & Grace (2.5 million/0.6 rating) were steady, while Indebted (1.6 million/0.4 rating) and SVU (4 million/0.7 rating) ticked up.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.