How to Get Away with Murder Season 6 Episode 10 Review: We're Not Getting Away With It

Could time finally be running out for Annalise Keating?

It sure looks like the final episodes of this final season are going to swirl around the fall of Annalise, a figure who at times has seemed like she’s untouchable. How to Get Away with Murder Season 6 Episode 10 ended with her arrest, and we already know there’s a funeral soon.

But we’re seasoned vets here, and we know to take everything we're seeing with a grain of salt. This is How To Get Away With Murder after all.

Speaking of getting away with murder, it’s easy to forget just how many murders and cover-ups these people have gotten away with.

When the FBI laid out all the information they had on Connor and Michaela and placed the photos of Sinclair, Denver, Rebecca, and the others on the table, it was like an odd trip down memory lane.

Who even remembers Rebecca Sutter at this point? That seems like a lifetime ago.

There has been so much death that has just followed Annalise and her people since forever. It’s just been one person after another who’s threatened them, their families, their livelihood, and in return, they were disposed of.

Perhaps the deaths weren’t always calculated and deliberate, but they happened nonetheless. And every single one of them had a part to play and shares a piece of the blame.

Connor and Michaela are the two being put to the fire now, with their lives literally on the line, but they have an out. They get to serve up Annalise on a silver platter and basically get a slap on the wrist for a variety of different crimes.

No matter how much grief they gave Annalise, and their complicated relationships with her respectively, they both naturally went to a place of wanting to protect her. And honestly, they should.

I've talked ad nauseam about the ridiculousness of the perception that Annalise is the wicked witch of Philadelphia, and she’s just out and about manipulating people to murder half the city. Is she wholly innocent? Of course not. But she’s not responsible for everyone and their actions.

But for Connor and Michaela, they found themselves backed into a corner, and it wasn’t surprising to see them balk at the idea of life in prison.

Now what they’re going to be willing to divulge is going to be the key moving forward. Unlike Asher, they were both there for pretty much everything, sans a few murders. They have all the information and all the ammunition to blow it all to hell.

There’s still one unsolved murder at this time though, and that’s Asher’s.

Flashing back and forth to the hours before and after Asher’s death was a bit convoluted, and we didn’t learn a lot. Except for the fact that it probably wasn’t Frank or Bonnie that killed him.

I say probably because it’s entirely possible one of them came back to Asher’s apartment later, but they also had ample opportunities earlier in the evening to kill him if that’s what they wanted to do.

Asher was doing a pretty poor job of getting Bonnie and Frank to incriminate themselves. A lawyer and a career criminal like Frank know better than to just openly talk about their crimes.

Add in the fact that Asher was covered in blood, behaving suspiciously, and just an overall mess, and you can see why they weren't falling for his act.

Bonnie: It wasn't me. Killing an FBI informant is the dumbest move any of us could make.

Frank was my prime suspect after How To Get Away With Murder Season 6 Episode 9, but that doesn’t seem to be what happened.

Now if Frank didn’t kill him, the next likely suspect is Gabriel. But why would he kill him?

Sure, they had beef over, but there isn’t any other motive that I can think of. Although, we haven’t seen what happened after Asher borrowed Gabriel’s phone.

Maybe Asher saw something he wasn’t supposed to see, and Gabriel lashed out. That’s a probable theory, but then leaving his body in the hallway isn’t exactly the smartest thing in the world.

That points more towards a killer who came upon Asher unexpectedly, struck, and fled.

Everyone seems content to place the blame on Xavier, but it’s hard to imagine it will wind up being that open and shut.

Whilst all this was going on, and we were jetting back and forth between time, Annalise was off the grid in what appeared to be Mexico.

She ditched her threads, her belonging, and tried to erase any trace of Annalise Keating. She transformed into Justine before our very eyes.

It’s was hard to make sense of exactly what was going on for Annalise, as she meets up with this mysterious woman who was leading her to a mysterious location, and then right when they were going to leave Annalise got cold feet.

And she was within reason to. That lady was sketchy and noticeably agitated. Would you trust her?

Well, in hindsight maybe she should have.

The police came swooping in on Annalise in a matter of seconds, and they will most assuredly be bringing her right on back to Philadelphia.

And she will be the face of Operation Bonfire. You know, the intricate web of murders Annalise didn’t commit.

It’s hard to believe we are so close to the end when there are still so many unknowns.

One thing we do know is that we will be coming in for a hard landing, and one hell of a conclusion.

Everything Else You Need To Know

Both Connor and Michaela trusting in their families to help them with their charges was a clear sign of how bad things were. There was no more hiding from the past.

So, Solomon is kind of…annoying? He’s smug and arrogant, and he doesn’t know a thing about who Michaela is deep down. But you can’t blame her for believing in the dream he mapped out for her.

Nate’s holier than thou attitude is grating. Bonnie was spot on when she told him to turn himself in if he wants to be the good guy. If not, be quiet.

There were no flash-forwards, therefore no Wes anywhere. Of course, learning who killed Asher is something we all want to know, but how in the world is Wes alive and attending Annalise’s funeral is like the holy grail of How To Get Away With Murder mysteries.

Laurel blackmailing Tegan to help her escape sounds just like Laurel, and honestly good on Frank for not reacting like he normally does when he found out. I think he might actually, totally, not even sarcastically, be all in with Bonnie.

Alright folks, that was a topsy-turvy spring premiere of the final season! There was some retreading, but some questions were answered and new ones were formed, per usual at this point.

With the new information in front of us, who do you think killed Asher?

Did Solomon get Annalise arrested?

Will everyone eventually turn on Annalise?

I know you guys have a lot of thoughts, and I can’t wait to discuss it all with you in the comments!

