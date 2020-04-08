TV Ratings: The Resident Eyes Audience High With Season Finale

The Resident wrapped its third season Tuesday night with a season high in total audience.

The Resident Season 3 Episode 20 delivered 4.9 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating in the demo.

The series has been a reliable performer this season for FOX, and should be back next season.

The finale was not the planned finale because the show shutdown with multiple episodes unproduced.

Leading out of that, Empire Season 6 Episode 16 had 2.9 million viewers and a 0.7 rating -- hitting a six-month audience high.

The series is set to wrap April 21 without so much as a proper series finale, thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Ellen's Game of Games led the night in the demo, with 5.4 million viewers and a 1.2 rating.

A New Amsterdam repeat followed with 2.6 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, while an NBC News Special did 3.3 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

An NCIS return topped the night in audience, with 7.8 million viewers. CBS shows tend to repeat well, so that's a positive as we head into the summer months.

Over on ABC, it was business as usual.

The Conners (6.2 million/1.0 rating) and Bless This Mess (3.9 million/0.6 rating) each inched down, while mixed-ish (3 million/0.6 rating), black-ish (2.7 million/0.6 rating), and For Life (2.3 million/0.6 rating) were all steady.

All five series are looking good for renewals, but it will all come down to ABC when the decision comes.

It's possible networks will scale back budgets, meaning that some shows that look good for renewal, could find themselves canceled.

What did you watch on the night?

Remember you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Whether you've missed an episode, or want to watch a favorite all over again, we got you covered.

On TV tonight: Survivor, SWAT, Modern Family (series finale!), Nancy Drew, Motherland, and OneChicago

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.