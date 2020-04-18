Watch Dynasty Online: Season 3 Episode 18

Did Cristal's charity event bring everyone together?

On Dynasty Season 3 Episode 18, things took a turn when the event planner had an ulterior motive.

Meanwhile, Blake got closer to finalizing the biggest deal of his career.

Elsewhere, Fallon tried to find the perfect wedding gift for Liam.

Who helped her?

Sam continued to run the hotel, but received a lesson in friendship from Colby.

Use the video above to watch Dynasty online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.