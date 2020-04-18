Watch Dynasty Online: Season 3 Episode 18

Did Cristal's charity event bring everyone together?

On Dynasty Season 3 Episode 18, things took a turn when the event planner had an ulterior motive. 

Tried Warning Ya - Dynasty Season 3 Episode 17

Meanwhile, Blake got closer to finalizing the biggest deal of his career. 

Elsewhere, Fallon tried to find the perfect wedding gift for Liam. 

Who helped her? 

Sam continued to run the hotel, but received a lesson in friendship from Colby. 

Dynasty Season 3 Episode 18 Quotes

That's the nice part about being married. You have a plus-one built right in.

Sammy

Cristal: Maybe it's the Catholic in me, but how can one kiss make me feel so guilty?
Father Connell: Because we both know that it felt like more.

Dynasty Season 3 Episode 18 Photos

Platonic - Dynasty Season 3 Episode 18
Liam's Favorite Band - Dynasty Season 3 Episode 18
An Unlikely Friendship - Dynasty Season 3 Episode 18
They're Dating Now - Dynasty Season 3 Episode 18
Bolder than Before - Dynasty Season 3 Episode 18
The Name's Culhane - Dynasty Season 3 Episode 18
