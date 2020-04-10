Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 3 Episode 22

Did Mike get his prison cut?

On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 3 Episode 22, the guys went for some much-needed GTL and that involved a trip to the stylist.

Meanwhile, Angelina questioned whether she needed a prenup and started worrying about the future.

What did she decide to do?

Elsewhere, Deana and Nicole needed to leave the house behind to get some suprises for their friends.

Did they return together?

